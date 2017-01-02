MERCER COUNTY, Pa. —
A man accused of kidnapping an infant Saturday in Pennsylvania is also suspected in connection with the death of the infant's mother.
>> Read more trending stories
Pennsylvania State Police had issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for the 8-month-old girl after she was abducted in Sharpsville.
Ariella Downs was reported to have been abducted from a home on Canterbury Court. Police identified the suspect as the infant's father, 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert.
State police said both the infant and Velazquez-Rupert were found more than 300 miles away in Reading City around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Sharpsville police Chief Chris Hosa said, "The baby is fine."
Police said that in addition to the kidnapping, Velazquez-Rupert is suspected of killing the baby's mother. Amanda Downs was found dead inside her Sharpsville apartment.
Velazquez-Rupert is charged with homicide and kidnapping. He remained in the Berks County Jail Sunday night.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}