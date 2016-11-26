By Theresa Seiger

A Massachusetts man is facing hate crime charges, accused of attacking a Muslim woman Wednesday night while she worked at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Prosecutors said the man invoked President Donald Trump's name as he threatened the woman and mocked her religion.

Authorities arrested 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on charges including assault, unlawful imprisonment and menacing, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Thursday.

When met by police, prosecutors quoted Rhodes as having said, "I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct. I couldn't tell if it was a man or woman, because their back was to me and they had something covering their head."

Police arrested Rhodes on suspicion of attacking and threatening Delta Air Lines employee Rabeeya Khan.

Khan wears a hijab and had one on as she sat in her office in the Delta Sky Lounge on Wednesday night. Rhodes, who had arrived from Aruba and was waiting for a connecting flight to Massachusetts, approached her door as he waited for his flight.

"Are you (expletive) sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?" Rhodes asked, according to prosecutors. Authorities said he punched the door to her office. The door hit the back of Khan's chair and she asked what she had done to him, prosecutors said.

"You did nothing, but I am going to kick your (expletive) (expletive)," Rhodes allegedly responded.

Prosecutors said Rhodes punctuated his claim with a kick to Khan's leg and blocked her doorway with his body. He moved when another employee came to Khan's aid, but followed when Khan ran past him to the lounge's front desk.

Rhodes allegedly followed Khan, got down on his knees and "began to bow down in imitation of a Muslim praying," Brown said.

"(Expletive) Islam, (expletive) ISIS," Rhodes yelled, authorities said. "Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what happens."

Khan's right leg was injured in the confrontation. Police charged Rhodes with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment as hate crimes. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.