Posted: 8:08 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Man charged with skipping out on $56,240 in tolls

Tolls at George Washington Bridge
Vehicles slow for tolls before crossing the George Washington Bridge on December 17, 2013, in Ft. Lee, New Jersey. (John Moore/Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT LEE, N.J. —

A New Jersey man was arrested Friday after police discovered he owed more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls.

Alesandel Rodriguez, 31, of Teaneck, is charged with theft of services for a total of 888 violations of the EZPass system, according to NJ.com.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police said that Rodriguez was pulled over Friday morning after he failed to pay the toll on the George Washington bridge, NJ.com reported. He was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry with no front or rear license plates.

The car had a New York tag in the back windshield, but the tag was expired.

NJ.com reported that when officers checked Rodriguez’ EZPass records, they found that his accounts had been revoked due to the violations. The records showed that he owes $56,240 in tolls and fees over the span of five years.

Rodriguez was arrested and issued multiple traffic summonses. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant from Teaneck.

