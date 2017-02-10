Follow us on

    Posted: 2:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Middle school teacher charged with having gun on campus

    Christophe Fatton
    Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested Christophe Fatton, 26, on gun-related charges on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

    By WSOCTV.com

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

    A North Carolina middle school teacher faces a number of charges after he was arrested Friday on the campus of Sedgefield Middle School.

    A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police officer originally arrested Christophe Fatton, 26, on an outstanding warrant from Iredell County, where he is accused of pulling a gun on a woman in the annex parking lot at the courthouse in Statesville.

    A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer arrived to help take Fatton into custody when the officers found a firearm in Fatton's vehicle, which was parked on school property, police said.

    Fatton is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun.

    Fatton's page on Sedgefield Middle School's website shows that he is a science teacher and was hired in August 2016. School district officials said he has been placed on administrative leave.

    A message was sent to parents at Sedgefield Middle School to alert them about the situation. It also said a substitute teacher will be placed in the affected classroom so there will be no disruption to operations. 

