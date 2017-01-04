Mom charged with beating, sexually assaulting 14-year-old son

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —
A New Mexico woman has been charged with beating and sexually assaulting her teen son before fleeing with six of her other children.
Genoveva Fazio, 36, of Albuquerque, was taken into custody Sunday by officers on the White Mountain Apache River Reservation. As of Wednesday, she remained jailed in the Navajo County Jail.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that she faces charges including child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor. Her children, ranging in age from 14 years to 3 months, are safe and awaiting their return home.
Police accuse Fazio of attacking one of her 14-year-old sons Friday, after accusing him of molesting one of the younger children. The Journal reported that the boy told police his mother punched, bit and kicked him before throwing him into a shower while still fully clothed. She then allegedly wrapped him in a blanket and tied him up with rope.
She is also accused of pulling on her son’s genitals during the beating, KRQE News 13 reported.
The boy was eventually able to escape from the family’s home, the news station said. He ran, barefoot, to a nearby police substation for help.
The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Journal reported. When police went to Fazio’s home, she had fled with her other children.
They were all found safe two days later.
