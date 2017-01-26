Follow us on

Posted: 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Naked Florida man threatens deputy with screwdriver

Charles WIlliam Raulerson
Charles WIlliam Raulerson (Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

Pensacola, Fla. —

A naked Florida man was arrested Sunday after threatening an officer with a screwdriver, according to the Pensacola News Journal

Charles William Raulerson, 52, of Pensacola, was standing, without pants, in a car wash parking lot, playing loud music, when deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed up, the PNJ reported

The newspaper reported that deputies initially asked Raulerson to put some clothing on, but his response was that “(his clothes) took off running without (him).”

Deputies then asked him to sit in his car. He did so, but grabbed a screwdriver and threatened one of the deputies. Raulerson then tried to exit his vehicle, at which time a deputy used a Taser on him, according to PNJ

Raulerson was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, a second-degree felony. He was being held at the Escambia County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, the newspaper reported. 

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report. 

