Updated: 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Oklahoma teen accused of posing as FBI agent for prostitutes

By Greg Brown

FOX23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say they arrested a high school student after he reportedly told prostitutes he was with the FBI in an attempt to receive free services Wednesday.

Officers said they were setting up a sting at a south Tulsa hotel when they found an 18-year-old Collinsville High School student in the area.

They said the teen was posing as an FBI agent and threatening prostitutes in order to receive free services.

Police said they arrested the teen and then found drug paraphernalia on him.

