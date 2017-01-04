Follow us on

Updated: 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Pastor charged in connection with 9 armed robberies in North Carolina

John Thomas Lindsey
Joe Bruno / WSOC via Twitter

John Thomas Lindsey photo
John Thomas Lindsey (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
Fernando Carillo-Hernandez photo
Fernando Carillo-Hernandez (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

By WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two men wanted in connection with nine armed robberies from Charlotte, North Carolina, businesses. One of the men is a pastor at a Charlotte church. 

 John Thomas Lindsey, 47, and Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, 24, have both been charged for their role in the robberies.

Carillo-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lindsey, who is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was identified as a second suspect and police determined he was responsible for nine business robberies.

Lindsey was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

">January 4, 2017

Both men are charged in connection with three different Circle K convenience store robberies. Lindsey is charged in connection with robberies from a two Sam's Mart convenience  stores, two 7-Eleven stores, a Family Dollar store and an additional Circle K store.

The church released the following statement: 

We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity. Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him. The ministry will continue to stand strong despite the latest allegations and will continue to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom.

 

