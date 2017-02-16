By ActionNewsJax.com

A Florida man who admitted to stealing money from a Toys For Tots donation jar at a restaurant in December has been arrested, authorities said.

Officers had been looking for Zachary Allen Shultz, 25, since December, and he admitted to stealing money from the donation jar at Flame Broiler in Jacksonville, the police report said. Witnesses said Shultz also stole money from a tip jar at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

A witness who was working as a cashier during the theft at Flame Broiler identified Shultz as the man who took the money.

Officers arrested Shultz Feb. 10 while answering a call about a theft at Daily's Gas Station.

Shultz said he didn't think it was a big deal, since there were a few dollars in the jar, the police report said. He also said that he didn't know that the money was for the Toys for Tots charity.

Shultz was taken to Shands Medical Center and absentee booked.

The police report did not identify the cause of Shultz's severe facial burns in his mugshot.