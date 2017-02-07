Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Police: Man's chimney caper leads to 77th arrest

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ALEXANDRIA, La. —

    A Louisiana man with a lengthy arrest record got stuck in the middle of another crime, police said.

    On Friday morning, police responded to a call of a man stuck in a roof of a business, according to KCRG. Before police arrived at the scene, the man freed himself and took off, but not before throwing a brick at an employee of the business, the police report said.

    Police were able to quickly capture the suspect, Matthew Mobley, 41. Mobley is well known to local authorities. Friday’s arrest was the 77th time Mobley has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was arrested on charges of attempted simple burglary and aggravated assault.

    “Officers did not locate a sleigh or any presents on scene,” authorities said in their incident report.

