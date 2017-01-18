Police officer accused of assaulting 5-year-old

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
REVERE, Mass. —
A polilce officer in Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested over the weekend on charges of child abuse.
Police say Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, physically abused the 5-year-old child of a woman he was having an affair with.
The child, who is not being identified by name or gender, is now in the care of a family member.
Neighbors in Saugus say Garcia lived at home with his wife and toddler.
Garcia is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury. He is scheduled to appear again in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.
Garcia and a second officer have been placed on leave during the investigation.
