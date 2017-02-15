By Theresa Seiger

An hours-long standoff between police and an armed New Hampshire woman earlier this month started when a man told his girlfriend that the pasta she cooked for dinner was "OK," according to reports.

Police in Merrimack arrested Jodi Ecklund, 33, on Feb. 4. Her charges include multiple counts of criminal mischief, domestic violence and criminal threatening.

Officers met Ecklund's boyfriend at the Webster Green Condominium Complex around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 4 after he reported a domestic disturbance.

She refused to leave the apartment and warned authorities that she had access to firearms. Police Capt. Denise Roy told the New Hampshire Union Leader that Ecklund threatened to kill officers if they entered the apartment.

"There was more than one gun inside of the residence," Roy told the newspaper.

Officers evacuated the complex while Ecklund destroyed property belonging to her boyfriend, police said. After several hours, officers took Ecklund into custody. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police records obtained by WBIN showed the argument that led to the police standoff started after Ecklund made a batch of spaghetti for her boyfriend.

"The boyfriend told police that Ecklund had made him a spaghetti dinner and asked him how it was," the news network reported. "He replied with 'OK.'"

Ecklund responded by punching him in the face, according to WBIN. She's also accused of punching him in the arm and scratching his hand.

Police booked Ecklund into jail on a $25,000 cash bail. She pleaded not guilty last week to misdemeanor charges, WBIN reported.