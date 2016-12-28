Queen Latifah's car stolen from gas station

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Latifah attends Target + IMG's NYFW kickoff at The Park at Moynihan Station on September 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Lauren Foreman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As an associate filled up Queen Latifah's Mercedes-Benz at a gas station in south Fulton County, Georgia, someone hopped into the actress' luxury vehicle and drove away, police said.

The carjacking occurred Dec. 20 at a Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard shortly after a white BMW pulled beside Queen Latifah's car, Fulton police spokeswoman Cpl. Maureen Smith said.

Someone got out of the BMW and jumped into the Mercedes. Queen Latifah, who is in Lee Daniels' new Atlanta-produced show "Star," was not in the car at the time.

Police later found the Mercedes at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. There was no damage to the vehicle, police said.

Carjackings at south Fulton gas stations have been in the news in recent days after another high-profile figure, retired Fulton Superior Court Judge Marvin Arrington Sr., was the victim of one at a BP gas station on Cascade Road, just off Interstate 285.

His son, Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., said people are "under attack" and has urged his colleagues on the board to deny liquor licenses at gas stations and other businesses where crime is on the rise.

Smith, the Fulton police spokeswoman, said part of the problem is people are leaving their cars unlocked with the key in the ignition.

That's what happened in the Queen Latifah carjacking. Someone was able to just hop in and drive off, Smith said.

"It's really a crime of opportunity," she said.

No arrests have been made in any of the carjackings.