News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Multiple deaths, suspect in custody following shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    Updated: 2:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Shooter opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport; mulitple people killed

    Airport evacuation
    NBC TV Local10 via AP
    In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. 

    By Theresa Seiger

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

    Multiple people died Friday at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a person opened fire on people in a baggage claim, airport officials and police confirmed.

    Witnesses, including former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, said shots were fired just before 1 p.m.

    ">January 6, 2017

    Initial reports indicated at least nine people were injured. A suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

