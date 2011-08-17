Student injured in shooting near Maryland high school

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. —
An argument between a pair of high school students in Maryland turned violent Friday afternoon, leaving one student with a gunshot wound and prompting a brief lockdown of the campus, according to police.
Prince George County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the shooting happened around noon after "mulitple students" left Suitland High School.
Police believe the involved students walked to an apartment complex across the street from the school, where they got into an argument, The Sentinel reported.
Donelan said "multiple shots" were fired. One hit a student in the leg. Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
The student got help getting back to the school, where he waved down an administrator, Doneland said.
The school was placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the shooter. Donelan said the lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities have not identified the shooter.
