Smugglers try to ship phony key limes stuffed with marijuana

First it was carrots, now it’s key limes.
Smugglers have once again tried to disguise drugs as produce, but authorities haven’t been fooled.
Customs and Border Protection officials made the bust on Jan. 30th in Texas, according to a news release. A tractor-trailer underwent secondary inspection using imaging tools and the K-9 team.
“CBP officers extracted 34,764 packages containing a total of 3,947.37 pounds of alleged marijuana commingled within the shipment of key limes,” according to the news release.
The drugs were valued at approximately $789,467. Homeland Security agents are investigating the case.
In 2016, authorities discovered nearly 2,500 pounds of "carrots" stuffed with marijuana.
