Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Smugglers try to ship phony key limes stuffed with marijuana

    Phony limes
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Phony limes

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PHARR, Texas —

    First it was carrots, now it’s key limes.

    Smugglers have once again tried to disguise drugs as produce, but authorities haven’t been fooled.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    Customs and Border Protection officials made the bust on Jan. 30th in Texas, according to a news release. A tractor-trailer underwent secondary inspection using imaging tools and the K-9 team.

    “CBP officers extracted 34,764 packages containing a total of 3,947.37 pounds of alleged marijuana commingled within the shipment of key limes,” according to the news release.

    The drugs were valued at approximately $789,467. Homeland Security agents are investigating the case.

    In 2016, authorities discovered nearly 2,500 pounds of "carrots" stuffed with marijuana.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     