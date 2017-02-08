Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Tattooed sex offender on the run, wanted by U.S. Marshals

    U.S. Marshal Service
    The U.S. Marshal Service is searching for 44-year-old Mathew Stager. The wanted sex-offender disappeared after his release from prison last week.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

     The U.S. Marshal Service is searching for a fugitive sex offender, who was released from a Virginia prison on Thursday.

    Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 44, was supposed to check in at a transitional center in Texas, but Marshals said he never showed up.

    Stager is very distinctive-looking because he has tattoos covering his face, neck and head.

    He may be in the Hampton Roads area, the Marshals said, but he also has connections in several states.

    Stager has mental health issues and a history of drug abuse.

    He’s described as white or Hispanic, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.  

     

