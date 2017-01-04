Texas grandmother grabs gun, fends off would-be robber

A Texas grandmother used her .38 caliber pistol to scare off a would-be robber.

A Texas woman turned the tables on an armed, would-be robber, scaring him off when she grabbed her gun and started firing.

The man, wearing a mask and gloves, broke into 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson’s home on Sunday night, but Roberson was ready.

Rebbie told KSLA-TV that the intruder was pointing a gun at her, but she managed to grab her .38-caliber pistol from a nearby table. She said the gunman turned and ran when he saw her gun, but she fired at him anyway.

“I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill him. He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him,” she said.

Roberson said she may have even wounded him.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the gunman.