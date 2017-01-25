Troopers: Man arrested after 155 mph chase spanning 2 highways

Authorities in North Carolina arrested Christopher Johnson, 32, on various chargers on Wednesday, Jan. 25. 2017. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

By WSOCTV.com

Troopers in North Carolina have arrested a man who they said led them on a high-speed chase in south Charlotte overnight. The chase reached speeds of over 150 mph.

Troopers arrested the driver, 32-year-old Christopher Johnson, after the pursuit ended in Pineville.

Troopers said they clocked the Audi that Johnson was driving going more than 130 mph on Interstate 77, near Woodlawn Road, around 3 a.m.

Authorities told WSOC that Johnson wouldn't stop, and continued onto Interstate 485, where the chase reached speeds of 155 mph.

The pursuit ended near the Outback Steakhouse on Pineville-Matthews Road and troopers quickly took Johnson into custody.

Two other people were also in the Audi but were not arrested.

Johnson faces numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, felony fleeing and elude and speeding 155 mph in a 75 mph zone.