Two accused of stealing gas from Florida school district

By Andrew Marra

Palm Beach Post

Two people have been arrested on charges of stealing gas from a Florida public school system after an investigation into $513,000 worth of gas taken from fuel sites during off-hours, Palm Beach County school district officials announced Monday.

One of the suspects also stole a school district-owned pickup truck, Superintendent Robert Avossa said.

"We did find one person who not only stole fuel but also a truck, and they've been caught and arrested," he said.

Avossa declined to name the suspects and did not say if both are school district employees. District officials said they would release more details later Monday.

A school district audit released in October found that $513,000 worth of gas was taken from school district fuel sites during off-hours over a three-year period.

Because there were no logs or cameras at the sites, auditors were unable to determine what the fuel was used for, prompting a criminal investigation to determine whether any was taken improperly.

Avossa said that the investigation revealed that much of the fuel in question had been taken during regular hours by school bus drivers but that a logging system erroneously recorded them as overnight fill-ups.

But the investigation also found evidence that at least two people had stolen fuel, he said.

School board members are expected to be briefed on the investigation at a board meeting on Wednesday.

The October audit recommended installing cameras and requiring staff to complete fuel logs during off hours.

In a statement at the time, the school district said that cameras would soon be installed at the sites and "stricter protocols" will be put in place.