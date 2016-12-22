The rear window of an Uber driver's car in Jacksonville, Florida after it was shot out while she was trying to pick up a fare at a local apartment complex.

By Larry Spruill

ActionNewsJax.com

A local Uber driver is safe after someone shot at her car, shattering her back window.

“I was scared, mad, nervous, shocked. It’s a scary situation, you’re sitting there, in your car and someone just, start shooting out your windows, for no reason,” said driver Janan Driggers.

>> Read more trending stories

It happened at the Sea Grass Apartment Complex on San Pablo Road Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m. The Uber driver said she was picking up a customer at the apartment complex.

“I waited, for about five minutes, and I heard this loud boom. I didn’t know what it was exactly, and then seconds after that, then I heard a second boom, and it shattered my glass,” said Driggers.

The driver sent us photos with glass on the ground and what’s left of her back window. After driving off, she called police and filed a police report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

“They looked at my window, and they said this wasn’t a rock that someone threw. They feel that it can possibly be a pellet gun, a BB gun, maybe a small .22, but they didn’t find any shells,” said Janan.

Janan set up a GoFundMe page to help her get a new window.