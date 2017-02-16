Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter

By Kacie Yearout

A New Hampshire woman is accused of stabbing her 16-month-old daughter late Wednesday night.

Police said 29-year-old Evansgina Audy's husband woke up to find a bleeding toddler and a "despondent" wife. After realizing what allegedly happened, he called police.

When emergency officials arrived, Audy was taken into custody, and the baby was taken to Elliot Hospital for a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound to her back.

Audy's story changed several times, according to court records. First she claimed the baby was crying, then she said that she saw a shadow and then the knife fell on her child.

When she was questioned by police, she allegedly smirked, chuckled and started laughing.

Audy has a history of depression, is on four different medications and has been admitted to the hospital twice in the last 10 months, court documents showed.

Police said a utility knife was located at the home and was taken into evidence.

Audy was charged with second-degree assault and preventative detention. She is being held pending a bail hearing.

The child has since been transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.