Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter

    By Kacie Yearout

    Fox25Boston.com

    MANCHESTER, N.H. —

    A New Hampshire woman is accused of stabbing her 16-month-old daughter late Wednesday night.

    Police said 29-year-old Evansgina Audy's husband woke up to find a bleeding toddler and a "despondent" wife. After realizing what allegedly happened, he called police.

    When emergency officials arrived, Audy was taken into custody, and the baby was taken to Elliot Hospital for a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound to her back.

    Audy's story changed several times, according to court records. First she claimed the baby was crying, then she said that she saw a shadow and then the knife fell on her child.

    When she was questioned by police, she allegedly smirked, chuckled and started laughing.

    Audy has a history of depression, is on four different medications and has been admitted to the hospital twice in the last 10 months, court documents showed.

    Police said a utility knife was located at the home and was taken into evidence.

    Audy was charged with second-degree assault and preventative detention. She is being held pending a bail hearing. 

    The child has since been transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.

