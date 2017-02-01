Woman calls police over 'outrageous' marijuana price hike

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A woman frustrated over the rising price of marijuana in her community called Australian police on Sunday to complain, according to authorities in the Northern Territory.
The woman, who was not identified, objected to a recent price hike by her local drug dealer.
"Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike," Northern Territory police said in a Facebook post about the call.
She hung up when authorities asked for more details.
"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help," police said.
Is your drug dealer ripping you off?
Australia legalized marijuana for medical use last year. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}