By KIRO7.com

A Washington State woman faces a hate-crime charge after allegedly posting a video on Facebook that prosecutors say shows her tailing a Hispanic woman in her car, railing against the other driver for having "Spanish privilege" and threatening to ram her vehicle.

>> Read more trending stories

Sandra Jametski, 48, of White Center, has been held on $500,000 bail since early December, charged with malicious harassment, the state's hate-crime statute. Jametski is also known as Sandra Diann Huddleson.

King County prosecutors said Jametski followed a neighbor as the neighbor drove to her child's school and that she recorded her racist rant on her phone.

"This person wrecked my car, lied to a freaking cop," Jametski appears to say on the Facebook video. "You get a super good look everybody, this is ... Spanish privilege in America."

The video, which is being used as evidence in the case, appears to record Jametski as her voice grows angrier and the dialogue becomes laced with obscenities as she claims that the driver caused an earlier crash.

"This is America. We don't drive like that here. We don't drive like you're in Mexico, lady," the woman said in the video before making remarks about citizenship and deportation.

Prosecutors said Jametski filmed the 10-minute video as she followed the woman on her usual 2½-mile drive to her son's school. Once at the school parking lot, videos show Jametski getting out of her vehicle and angrily confronting the woman while still recording.

"This is the man who hit me when his wife lied to a cop and their son was learning to drive," the woman appears to say on video.

According to prosecutors, Jametski blamed one of the woman's children for causing a car accident a year earlier, though police records show that Jametski was at fault.

Jametski's rant continued in the parking lot as another person asked her to calm down.

Police became involved in the case after Jametski left the school parking lot and they learned of the Facebook video.

According to charging documents, the victim is terrified that she and her family are at risk.

Jametski has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney declined to discuss the case with The Associated Press.

Malicious harassment is a felony. The hate-crime law makes it illegal to harass anyone because of their perception of the victim's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap.