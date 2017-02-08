Woman found chained in shed, North Carolina man arrested

A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after Hoke County deputies found a woman chained up inside a shed outside of Fayetteville.
Deputies were responding to a disturbance call Tuesday when they heard a noise coming from a shed behind the home. Authorities said they found a woman inside the shed, who was restrained with rope and a chain.
The woman said she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will by 52-year-old Gary Alen McNair, according to police.
McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.
The victim suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.
Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.
