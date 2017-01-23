Woman's dog saves her from would-be attacker in broad daylight

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 8:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
One woman has her 10-month-old puppy to thank after a man tried to attack her while she was on a trail in a Houston suburb.
Catalina Humphrey told KTRK a man grabbed her from behind when she was walking her Rottweiler, Hercules, on Saturday afternoon.
"I didn't have a purse on me. I just had my workout gear on," Humphrey told KHOU. "I didn't have something that would draw me out for him to want to attack me like that. I don't know what his intent was, but I know it wasn't good."
The 110-pound pup took action, biting the man over and over and pinning him to the ground until he ran away.
"The minute that he ran, I saw blood on the ground," Humphrey said. She ran home and called police right after.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies are still looking for the man.
"It's still hard for me to want to leave my house, because I'm still trying to wrestle with that," Humphrey said.
Police say the attacker is a black male in his 20s with a clean-shaven face, a height of about 5 feet 10 inches and weight of about 175 pounds.
KHOU reported that investigators collected DNA from Hercules' mouth and a scratch the suspect made on Humphrey's shoulder.
Humphrey's hero was rewarded with a day at the doggie spa and a bone.
"To know he protected me ... I am beyond grateful he did that," she said. "He is a hero because he saved my life."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}