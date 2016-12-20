Math teacher's word problem upsets parent

By Rare.us

A teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, will continue teaching even after he gave a lesson that was at best in bad taste and at worst wildly inappropriate.

WJW reported that it was contacted by an upset father who has two 14-year-old children at Middleburg Heights Junior High School.

Daniel Rapp, a math teacher at the school, had students solve a word problem that read "Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?"

Superintendent Michael Sheppard told WJW that the district "addressed the teacher and kind of clarified exactly what happened, and in this case provided what (administrators) thought was the appropriate consequence, which was clarification that that was inappropriate." He also said that Rapp was issued a written reprimand but noted that "he’s a good teacher and in this case just used the inappropriate word."

"You have to look to see if it is out of character or not, and in this case, it was something that happened that was just obviously not acceptable from the school district's perspective and that's why we took it, looked at it very seriously and provided the appropriate consequence," Sheppard said.

Rapp will remain in the classroom, and WJW reported that while it was not immediately able to access Rapp’s personnel file, it did learn that he has incurred a similar reprimand before.

The upset father told WJW he thinks the reprimand was too lenient. He has since taken his children out of Rapp's class.

