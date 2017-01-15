Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FREDERICK, Md. —
A woman who served as a social media coordinator for a Maryland public school system said she was fired on Friday after sending a tweet that corrected a student’s spelling, the Frederick News-Post reported.
Katie Nash was managing the Twitter feed for the Frederick County Public Schools. On Jan. 5, one student tweeted to the school’s account, @FCPSMaryland, asking to close schools “tammarow.”
Nash responded through @FCPSMaryland, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ :)”
The tweet drew more than 1,000 retweets and likes and even earned a hashtag, #KatiefromFCPS, according to the News-Post.
Nash and the student exchanged other tweets and the student insisted that he didn’t mind the lighthearted spelling correction. Nash told the News-Post that she was initially told not to tweet anymore, but still had access to the Twitter account. She added that she continued to tweet out school updates, but at the end of the school day Friday she was told she had been fired. She began working as the school district’s web experience coordinator in November, the News-Post reported.
The tweets have since been deleted.
Michael Doerrer, a district spokesman, told the News-Post that Nash was no longer employed with the school system, but he couldn’t comment on the circumstances.
“As a new employee, I think I sort of would have expected that there would have been some counseling or some suggestions on how to improve,” Nash told the News-Post. She added that she had not received any direction about the tone of the account.
“Any social media manager is looking for increasing engagement, and that’s sort of the expected parameter,” she said. “I think a conversation about how we engage with students would have been completely appropriate and I would have welcomed that.”
One group has organized an online petition to urge the school district to give Nash her job back.
">January 10, 2017
@FCPSMaryland's new celebrity: #KatiefromFCPS and her infamous tweet https://t.co/26b1kNPouV via @jbeowulfpic.twitter.com/uQ7QvFr4ju— Frederick News-Post (@frednewspost)@FCPSMaryland's new celebrity: #KatiefromFCPS and her infamous tweet https://t.co/26b1kNPouV via @jbeowulfpic.twitter.com/uQ7QvFr4ju— Frederick News-Post (@frednewspost) January 10, 2017
">January 10, 2017
I applaud #katiefromFCPS for knowing her audience. @FCPSMaryland board, don't be on social media unless you want to be social.— Colleen Murphy (@ColleenMurphDog)#katiefromFCPS for knowing her audience. @FCPSMaryland board, don't be on social media unless you want to be social.— Colleen Murphy (@ColleenMurphDog) January 10, 2017
I applaud
">January 10, 2017
As a parent/coach it is imperative to find engaging ways to comm. and connect. #katiefromFCPS nailed it and @FCPSMaryland dropped the ball.— Chris Meinberg (@MeinBender)#katiefromFCPS nailed it and @FCPSMaryland dropped the ball.— Chris Meinberg (@MeinBender) January 10, 2017
As a parent/coach it is imperative to find engaging ways to comm. and connect.
">January 13, 2017
. @FCPSMaryland is more than a single person. TY to all who have expressed love this week. It isn't about #katiefromFCPS or #FreeKatie ...— Katie Nash (@katienash)@FCPSMaryland is more than a single person. TY to all who have expressed love this week. It isn't about #katiefromFCPS or #FreeKatie ...— Katie Nash (@katienash) January 13, 2017
.
