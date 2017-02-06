Formerly conjoined twins celebrate first birthday apart

First Birthday of Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho with parents Laurilin Celadilla Marte and Marino Abel Camacho. (Marie Fareri Children’s Hospital)

By HotTopics.tv

Just two weeks after undergoing a successful separation surgery, formerly conjoined twin girls are celebrating their first birthday.

Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho were born conjoined at the base of their spine on Feb. 4, 2016. They underwent a groundbreaking separation surgery at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New York, last month, according to WPIX

The hospital shared photos of the girls' birthday celebration to Facebook. The toddlers wore crowns and tutus and indulged in some cake.

"We were looking forward to Ballenie and Bellanie's first birthday with so much anticipation," said Laurilin Celadilla Marte, the twins' mother. "It was as if my 'little butterflies' were born again a year later, only this time without the condition that challenged them."

After a marathon 21-hour surgery, they were successfully separated and have been recovering well.

"After the procedure at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, the outlook for Ballenie and Bellanie is now bright," the twins' father, Marino Abel Camacho, said. "The party was as much a celebration of their first birthday as it was about the wonderful possibilities that now lie ahead of them. We couldn't be happier, or more thankful."