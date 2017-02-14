Illinois lawmakers are preparing for a zombie apocalypse because it means citizens will be "prepared for any natural disaster."

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A zombie invasion could happen at any time and Illinois lawmakers aren’t taking any chances.

Just take AMC’s hugely successful zombie series “The Walking Dead,” in which a disease outbreak created a wasteland populated by creatures chasing the surviving humans. You never know when an outbreak might occur, plunging society into total chaos as hungry zombies search for human food.

>> Read more trending news

Actually, Illinois House members are hoping to draw attention to emergency preparedness and natural disasters, CNN reported.

They passed a resolution on Thursday that declared October 2017 “Zombie Preparedness Month.”

“If citizens of Illinois are prepared for zombies, (then) they are prepared for any natural disaster,” the resolution said.

The resolution also urged “Illinoisans to educate themselves about natural disasters and take steps to create a stockpile of food, water and other emergency supplies that can last up to 72 hours.”

According to Illinois lawmakers, more than 60 percent of Americans are not practicing or preparing for natural disasters and only 39 percent have developed an emergency plan.