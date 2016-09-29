Follow us on

Posted: 8:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

$12 million lottery ticket sold in Jacksonville

Winner yet to claim prize, according to Florida Lottery

Lottery balls
Getty Images
Lottery balls

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville, FL —

Talk about a great holiday present.

If you've bought a Florida Lotto ticket recently, you may want to give it a check.

The Florida Lottery says a winning ticket worth $12 million was sold at the Rut's BP store on 6923 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The winning numbers from last night's drawing are 2, 4, 7, 21, 34 and 48. The extra number was 5.

Lottery officials tell us there's only one winning ticket and no one's claimed it yet.

The winning ticket was a free one won from a previous ticket purchase.

Whoever bought that ticket used Quick Pick to select the winning numbers.

The gas station which sold the winning ticket will get $60,000, according to the lottery.

