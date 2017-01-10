By Stephanie Brown

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing teen in Northeast Florida.

This investigation started as a home invasion robbery in Ponte Vedra Beach, and deputies believe a kidnapping may have also occurred.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way just before midnight, where victims reported they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males armed with handguns. The suspects ordered the victims to stay in an area of the home while they raided the home for property. A third black male suspect later arrived, and was holding a Hispanic male at gunpoint. The couple in the home knew the Hispanic male as a Jacksonville resident, and he has since been identified as 16-year-old Marcus Hatch.

A roommate of the couple later arrived at the home, and was then held at gunpoint as well.

The couple that lived in the home and the roommate were bound, and the suspects fled in the couple’s car, while taking Hatch with them, according to SJSO.

The first suspect answered to “Trey” at the home. He is described as a dark skinned black male, 5’9”, light facial hair, with 4-5 inch dreadlocks woven in to 12 to 18 pony tails with beads. He has a silver grill- or silver caps on his top four teeth. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants with dark gym shorts underneath.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned black male, 5’8”, 170 pounds. He was wearing a camo jacket with a tan cargo vest, tan cargo pants with multiple pockets, and dark shorts under his pants. He had dark “Vans” style shoes and a black and white beanie cap.

The third suspect is a black male, 6’2”, 180-190 pounds with a tattoo near the corner of his eye. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket with blue jeans, black Jordan style shoes with red soles, and a black beanie cap.

The couple’s car, which the suspects fled in, is a 2009 grey Subaru Legacy with a Florida “Air Force” tag AKN6Z. The Amber Alert says the hubcaps are silver except for the front passenger wheel and there are scratches on the driver side read door. There is a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says “Thrasher” on the rear of the car.

Hatch has not been seen since yesterday. He is around 6’0”, 160 lbs, with a medium length brown afro, facial hair, brown eyes, and a mole on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes. SJSO says it’s unclear where Hatch was picked up from and why he was brought in to this scene by the suspects.

Deputies have released a photo of a person of interest in connection to this case, although he’s not believed to have been in the home during the home invasion. The person of interest used the victim’s credit card at gas stations in Ponte Vedra and in Arlington. He appears to be driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. SJSO is asking for any information you have identifying this man.

SJSO says their investigation is very active at this time. If you have any information, you’re urged to call SJSO at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the afternoon.