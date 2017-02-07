19-year-old arrested in shooting death of homeowner in Oceanway

Maleek Williams is charged with armed robbery and murdering Kyle Simpson

By Kristen Dressel

A 19-year-old has admitted to shooting and killing a Jacksonville homeowner who came home during a burglary, police said.

Maleek Williams is facing murder and armed burglary charges in the death of 50-year-old Kyle Simpson.

Officers were searching for two suspects after Simpson was shot and killed on Monday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped them locate the suspects' black Ford Escape Monday night.

The SUV was reportedly found in the area of Beaver and Tyler streets.

Officers said they are questioning another person and will likely make another arrest.

Officers said the description of the suspects in the shooting matches the description of suspects in several burglaries and thefts in the area since Sunday. Officers said it appears that the suspects had confrontations with other victims during the crimes.