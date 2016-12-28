Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

25 cats abandoned outside Nassau animal shelter

Cats found inside zip-tied laundry baskets

View Larger
Abandoned cats in Nassau County
Nassau County Animal Services
Abandoned cats in Nassau County

Related

View Larger
Abandoned cats in Nassau County photo
Nassau County Animal Services
Abandoned cats in Nassau County

By Robert Alonso

Fernandina Beach, FL —

It's not the kind of present animal shelters ever want to get, especially around the holidays.

Nassau County Animal Services now has 25 cats to find homes for after someone left those cats zip-tied in laundry baskets.

According to a Facebook post from the county-owned shelter, the cats were found just outside the shelter's Fernandina Beach facility at 3:10 this morning.

In the comments section of that post, the shelter said the cats should be ready for adoption sometime next week.

There's no word at this time of the health condition of those cats. WOKV has put out a call to the shelter to get that information.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 