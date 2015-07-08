Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

$30,000 worth of gold, several other valuables stolen from unlocked cars in Jacksonville

View Larger

By Katie McKee

Jacksonville, Fl. —

Thieves stole $30,000 worth of gold, a $15,000 piece of equipment and a gun from unlocked cars in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

Neighbors are shared surveillance video with our partners Actions News Jax that captured at least two men opening car doors in the Tideway subdivision.

Neighbors said police told them the thieves are believed to have been looking for guns.

Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports say two people went through unlocked cars sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

According to one report, one of the victims had a pistol and laptop stolen from an unlocked SUV.

The report also shows that the thieves got away with $30,000 worth of gold and a precious metal analyzer gun that is valued at $15,000.

Neighbors have been sharing the images picked up on surveillance cameras on social media and with police, hoping for a break in the case. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 