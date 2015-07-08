By Katie McKee

Thieves stole $30,000 worth of gold, a $15,000 piece of equipment and a gun from unlocked cars in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

Neighbors are shared surveillance video with our partners Actions News Jax that captured at least two men opening car doors in the Tideway subdivision.

Neighbors said police told them the thieves are believed to have been looking for guns.

Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports say two people went through unlocked cars sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

According to one report, one of the victims had a pistol and laptop stolen from an unlocked SUV.

The report also shows that the thieves got away with $30,000 worth of gold and a precious metal analyzer gun that is valued at $15,000.

Neighbors have been sharing the images picked up on surveillance cameras on social media and with police, hoping for a break in the case.