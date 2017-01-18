This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams. Authorities say Williams, a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter, is now being held in Jacksonville, Fla., and was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Robert Alonso

Not guilty.



That's what the woman charged in the kidnapping of a baby from a Jacksonville hospital nearly two decades ago entered as her plea in court this morning.



Gloria Williams is held without bond at Duval County Jail after she was found in South Carolina nearly a month ago thanks to a tip.



Police say the 51-year-old woman posed as a nurse and took the baby known as Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital hours after she was born in 1998 and raised her as her daughter.



Williams was taken into custody in South Carolina after DNA testing proved that her daughter - who was renamed Alexis Manigo - was the same baby.



Williams - who has also been charged with custodial interference - is due back in court April 5th. She's potentially facing life in prison if convicted.