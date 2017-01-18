Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Accused newborn kidnapper enters "not guilty" plea in Duval County court

    Gloria Williams expected back in court in April

    View Larger
    Teen abducted as newborn still loves only mom she's known
    This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams. Authorities say Williams, a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter, is now being held in Jacksonville, Fla., and was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

    Related

    Biological mother of kidnapped newborn is "confused" and "depressed"
    Court doc: Teen taken as infant from Jacksonville hospital knew she was kidnapped
    Woman taken as newborn from Jax hospital hopes accused abductor gets leniency from justice system
    Suspect in abduction of Jacksonville newborn from hospital is back in Duval

    By Robert Alonso

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Not guilty.

    That's what the woman charged in the kidnapping of a baby from a Jacksonville hospital nearly two decades ago entered as her plea in court this morning.

    Gloria Williams is held without bond at Duval County Jail after she was found in South Carolina nearly a month ago thanks to a tip.

    Police say the 51-year-old woman posed as a nurse and took the baby known as Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital hours after she was born in 1998 and raised her as her daughter.

    Williams was taken into custody in South Carolina after DNA testing proved that her daughter - who was renamed Alexis Manigo - was the same baby.

    Williams - who has also been charged with custodial interference -  is due back in court April 5th. She's potentially facing life in prison if convicted.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     