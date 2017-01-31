Follow us on

Posted: 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Afghan translator who helped U.S. troops relocated to Jacksonville days before refugee ban

Haidary Mohammad
Courtesy World Relief Jacksonville
Haidary Mohammad was relocated to Jacksonville, Fl. as a refugee from Afghanistan only days before a ban was imposed by President Trump

By John Engel

Jacksonville, Fl. —

“I guess I’m the lucky one.”

For Haidary Mohammad, who spent nine years as a translator helping United States military troops in Afghanistan, timing is everything.

He was relocated to Jacksonville, Fl. as a refugee only days before an executive order from President Trump put an immediate stop to the U.S. refugee relocation program.

“In Afghanistan, I was thinking every day and every night that the Taliban would find out about me and come to my home and they might kill me,” Mohammad told WOKV. “I am very thankful of the United States and, especially, the World Relief organization.”

Mohammad applied for a Special Immigrant Visa – designed for Iraqi and Afghan translators – in 2014. It took two years for him to be vetted, even though the C.I.A. had screened him once before to work with American troops.

While he and his wife are now getting settled in Jacksonville, Mohammad hopes his friends, who are still working as translators, and his father can one day start new lives in America. 

