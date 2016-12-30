Amazon confirms second Jacksonville fulfillment center

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Action News Jax
Jacksonville, Fl. —
Amazon announced Wednesday that is plans to open a second fulfillment center in Jacksonville.
The center would add about 1,000 additional full-time jobs.
Our partners at Action News Jax reported back in September about a project known only as “Project Velo” that was proposing 1,200 jobs in exchange for more than $8 million in incentives. The building permits filed by Amazon match the specs described for “Project Velo.”
“This is an exciting development for Jacksonville and the Cecil Commerce Center,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. "The center is a tremendous asset for our city offering companies like Amazon ample space, resources and accessibility. In addition to the state-of-the art fulfillment and distribution center to be located in northwest Jacksonville, I am looking forward to Amazon’s expanding presence in our city and contributions to its continued economic development and growth.”
“We’re excited to further expand our presence in the state with this new fulfillment center in Jacksonville,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations. “Florida has been an ideal location to help enable superfast shipping speeds to customers and a source of exceptional talent for Amazon. We’re proud to be creating great jobs with benefits for Floridians.”
“Amazon’s decision to continue investing and creating jobs in our state is great news," said Florida Governor Rick Scott. "I look forward to celebrating the many new job opportunities Amazon will bring to Jacksonville families and their continued success across Florida."
Action News Jax reported in July that Amazon announced it’s creating 1,500 jobs for Jacksonville’s Northwest side with its fulfillment center meant to pick, pack and ship small items to customers.
Visit its website to learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center.
