Posted: 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Amazon to open second fulfillment center in Jacksonville

Company now plans to create 2,500 full-time jobs in Bold City

Amazon box
Aldoborrero / Flickr
Amazon box

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville, FL —

Add another 1,000 full-time jobs in the Bold City thanks to Amazon.

The e-commerce giant announced plans today to open a second fulfillment center in Jacksonville to go along with the one it announced last July.

“Landing a second facility in such a short amount of time further solidifies the JAX region as a place of unlimited opportunity, fueled by possibilities.” said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president of JAXUSA Partnership.

The first fulfillment center is currently under construction on the Northwest side of Jacksonville. It's due to open sometime in fall, creating 1,500 full-time jobs once it does.

