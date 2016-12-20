Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By John Engel
Jacksonville, Fl.
Students at Andrew Jackson High are earning real world experience in the fields of sports medicine and marketing through a partnership with local organizations, like the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Duval County Public Schools is hosting ribbon cutting at Andrew Jackson High tonight, in an effort to promote yet another community-partnered program within the district. Leaders from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jumbo Shrimp will be attending the ceremony, along with Daniel Murphy, from the Washington Nationals baseball club.
“The program itself allows children to experience high school and dual-enrollment course work through (Florida State College at Jacksonville) in the areas of medicine and marketing that’s all sports related,” Dr. Kelly Coker-Daniel, assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment at Duval Schools, told WOKV.
Partner organizations will provide speakers for the program and host field trips so students can see the industry at work first hand. Some students will also be able to participate in high-level internships within the organizations.
As part of tonight’s ribbon cutting, the “Jackson 5” will be introduced – a group of students who will be interning for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the remainder of the school year.
“The day-to-day of it is they do some classroom experience but then they also go and do practical experience as well, so they can do hands on and really learn about the real world setting,” Coker-Daniel said.
A little over 100 students are enrolled in the program while the district examines capacity for the future. The program lasts for the entire high school career, beginning with classwork in the first semester of freshman year.
Students interested in participating in the program beginning next fall can enroll in January.
The launch of the sports marketing and medicine program is part of an on-going initiative by Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti to provide real world experience to students.
Coker-Daniel says Duval Schools will continue to work with local organizations and companies to assess upcoming work force demands, and to develop programs that can satisfy those needs.
