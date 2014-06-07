Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Bryceville

By WOKV News Team

An apparent murder-suicide in Bryceville leaves two young boys without their parents.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were found dead around noon Saturday at a home on County Road 121. NCSO believes 43-year-old William Stanley shot 40-year-old Rebecca Stanley, and then turned the rifle on himself over apparent domestic issues.

Their two sons, 8 and 12 years old, were in the home at the time, but sleeping. NCSO says the 12-year-old is the one who called 911. The boys are now in the care of family.