By WOKV News Team

He was found in his boxer shorts, in a crashed car, with nearly 23 grams of marijuana.

21-year-old Christopher Schultz has been arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment, after deputies found him in a car that had crashed on Commerce Lake Drive in St. Augustine. The arrest report says Schultz was in the passenger seat and only wearing his boxer shorts, conscious but apparently intoxicated. The report says Schultz admitted to being the driver.

A clear plastic bag with close to 23 grams of marijuana was in plain view, according to deputies. A digital scale was also found in the center console.

While the arrest report says Schultz was taken in to custody without incident, it also says Schultz asked deputies if they could “just give him a ride home” when he was being arrested.

Jail records show Schultz has been released.