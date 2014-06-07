Argument over parking spot in Callahan ends with two dead

By Stephanie Brown

An argument over a parking spot ends with two people dead in Nassau County.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Swallowfork Avenue in Callahan late Thursday, in reference to a murder-suicide. We’re told the mother and aunt of 36-year-old James Proffitt were arguing over a parking spot. Proffitt got involved in the argument, and then got a handgun from his room.

NCSO says Proffitt fatally shot his aunt, 55-year-old Melinda Sue Lein, and then shot and killed himself.

All three people lived in the home. NCSO says they have had no other incidents at the home and Proffitt has no criminal history.

This is the second murder-suicide in Nassau County in less than a week. On Saturday, a man allegedly killed his wife and then himself in their home in Bryceville over a domestic argument. Their two young kids were sleeping in the home.

