Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Multiple deaths, suspect in custody following shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    Posted: 10:58 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Argument over parking spot in Callahan ends with two dead

    View Larger
    Nassau County Sheriff's Office
    Nassau County Sheriff's Office

    Related

    Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Bryceville

    By Stephanie Brown

    An argument over a parking spot ends with two people dead in Nassau County.

    The Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Swallowfork Avenue in Callahan late Thursday, in reference to a murder-suicide. We’re told the mother and aunt of 36-year-old James Proffitt were arguing over a parking spot. Proffitt got involved in the argument, and then got a handgun from his room.

    NCSO says Proffitt fatally shot his aunt, 55-year-old Melinda Sue Lein, and then shot and killed himself.

    All three people lived in the home. NCSO says they have had no other incidents at the home and Proffitt has no criminal history.

    This is the second murder-suicide in Nassau County in less than a week. On Saturday, a man allegedly killed his wife and then himself in their home in Bryceville over a domestic argument. Their two young kids were sleeping in the home.

    This is a developing story that will be updated through the afternoon.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     