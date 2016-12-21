'Armed and dangerous' Clay County suspect caught

By Stephanie Brown

After weeks on the run, an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clay County has been caught.

We first told you about 48-year-old Jerry Duggan last month. He and two other men were caught shoplifting from a store on Blanding, and when they were confronted by a Loss Prevention Officer, we’re told they dumped the clothes and fled on foot. Investigators say Duggan came back, though, pulling a knife on the LPO in order to get to his car.

Duggan then drove off in a reckless manner, according to the arrest warrant, hitting a car that had three people inside, including a nine-year-old. He’s then accused of intentionally driving toward a detective, hitting the man’s hand. Additionally, the affidavit says Duggan’s speed topped 100 miles per hour and he ran several red lights.

Duggan’s arrest report says he was turned in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by US Marshals. He’s been arrested for aggravated assault, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, petit theft, and other charges.