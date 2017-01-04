Follow us on

Posted: 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Armed robbery ends with shooting on the Westside

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

He was just doing his job.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery on the Westside, that left a store clerk with critical injuries.

It happened at Bill's Food Store on Confederate Point Road, just off of Blanding Boulevard.

Police tell us they were called to the store Wednesday afternoon about an disturbance. 

That disturbance turned out to be an armed robbery that ended in a shooting.

But JSO was able to catch the man they say is responsible quickly, thanks to a witness who was able to give them a description.

In an ironic twist, the suspect ran straight toward a police substation during his getaway. 

At this time, neither the clerk nor the suspect have been identified.

