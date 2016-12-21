Armed suspect robs Dunkin' Donuts in St. Johns

This man robbed workers at the Dunkin Donuts on County Road 210 in St. Johns County Tuesday.

By Rich Jones

It must have been a frightening ordeal for the people who were just doing their job.

They were held up by an armed man at the Dunkin' Donuts on County Road 210 near I-95 in St. Johns County.

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE HERE



Detectives say the suspect walked in shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour before the restaurant closed.

Video surveillance shows the suspect point a gun as two employees hold their hands up and open the cash registers. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man. He was wearing a hat and what appeared to be something concealing his face.

The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money in an unknown direction of travel.