News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Armed suspect robs Dunkin' Donuts in St. Johns

Armed Robbery at St. Johns Dunkin Donuts
This man robbed workers at the Dunkin Donuts on County Road 210 in St. Johns County Tuesday. 

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

It must have been a frightening ordeal for the people who were just doing their job.

They were held up by an armed man at the Dunkin' Donuts on County Road 210 near I-95 in St. Johns County. 

Detectives say the suspect walked in shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour before the restaurant closed.

Video surveillance shows the suspect point a gun as two employees hold their hands up and open the cash registers. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man.  He was wearing a hat and what appeared to be something concealing his face.

The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money in an unknown direction of travel.

