Armed suspect robs Dunkin' Donuts in St. Johns

It must have been a frightening ordeal for the people who were just doing their job.
They were held up by an armed man at the Dunkin' Donuts on County Road 210 near I-95 in St. Johns County.
VIDEO SURVEILLANCE HERE
Detectives say the suspect walked in shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour before the restaurant closed.
Video surveillance shows the suspect point a gun as two employees hold their hands up and open the cash registers. No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a black man. He was wearing a hat and what appeared to be something concealing his face.
The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money in an unknown direction of travel.
