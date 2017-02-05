By Stephanie Brown

The boyfriend of the mother of five-year-old killed in an accidental shooting has been arrested on a gun charge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says five-year-old Serenity Allen and her four-year-old neighbor were hit by a bullet fired by Serenity’s brother, who is eight-years-old. Serenity died as a result of the gunshot, and the four-year-old was hurt, but the injury is not life threatening. The three were reportedly left alone in an apartment on N Lincoln Court on Saturday, and after the shot was fired, the four-year-old and eight-year-old ran next door to get help. JSO says the shooting was accidental.

Police say 34-year-old Maurice Mobley, who is Serenity’s mother’s boyfriend, is the one who brought the gun in to the apartment. He has now been arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He voluntarily turned himself in to the jail. The arrest report says Mobley declined to speak about the charge.

JSO says their investigators continue to meet with various agencies involved in the case, including the State Attorney’s Office, Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, and Medical Examiner’s Office. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.