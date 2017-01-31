Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Atlantic Beach man arrested for selling cocaine near church

View Larger
Atlantic Beach Police serve search warrant
Atlantic Beach Police
Atlantic Beach Police serve search warrant

By WOKV News Team

An Atlantic Beach man is accused of dealing drugs near a church.

37-year-old Joseph Bowens has been arrested for selling cocaine near a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia. We’re told Bowens sold cocaine to a police informant at his home on Mealy Street in Atlantic Beach. The informant told investigators Bowens had been selling drugs from that location for a long period of time.

Detectives used recording equipment on the informant during the drug sale.

We’re told the home is about eighty feet from the Chapel Church, which has a sign saying “Drug Free Zone”.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 