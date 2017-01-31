Posted: 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Atlantic Beach man arrested for selling cocaine near church
By WOKV News Team
An Atlantic Beach man is accused of dealing drugs near a church.
37-year-old Joseph Bowens has been arrested for selling cocaine near a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia. We’re told Bowens sold cocaine to a police informant at his home on Mealy Street in Atlantic Beach. The informant told investigators Bowens had been selling drugs from that location for a long period of time.
Detectives used recording equipment on the informant during the drug sale.
We’re told the home is about eighty feet from the Chapel Church, which has a sign saying “Drug Free Zone”.
