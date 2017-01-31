Atlantic Beach man arrested for selling cocaine near church

By WOKV News Team

An Atlantic Beach man is accused of dealing drugs near a church.

37-year-old Joseph Bowens has been arrested for selling cocaine near a place of worship and possession of drug paraphernalia. We’re told Bowens sold cocaine to a police informant at his home on Mealy Street in Atlantic Beach. The informant told investigators Bowens had been selling drugs from that location for a long period of time.

Detectives used recording equipment on the informant during the drug sale.

We’re told the home is about eighty feet from the Chapel Church, which has a sign saying “Drug Free Zone”.