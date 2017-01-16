Posted: 6:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
Baby goat up for auction in Clay County
By Christy Turner
He’s going to the highest bidder.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office will auction a male, baby goat Wednesday.
The auction will be at 10 a.m. at the Animal Care and Control facility in Green Cove Springs.
Buyers must have a trailer or a means of transporting the livestock at the time of sale.
Notice of Sale of Impounded Livestock - This male, kid goat will be up for auction on January 18 at the Clay County...Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, January 13, 2017
