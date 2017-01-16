Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 6:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Baby goat up for auction in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office will auction a goat Wednesday.
By Christy Turner

He’s going to the highest bidder.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office will auction a male, baby goat Wednesday.

The auction will be at 10 a.m. at the Animal Care and Control facility in Green Cove Springs.

Buyers must have a trailer or a means of transporting the livestock at the time of sale.

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, January 13, 2017

