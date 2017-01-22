Baker County opens emergency shelter ahead of Sunday storms

By Rich Jones

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced an emergency shelter is open ahead of severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A shelter is open at Macclenny Elementary School located at 1 Wildkitten Dr in Macclenny for those who feel it is unsafe to stay in their homes.

There will also be a special needs shelter open at Ed Fraser Hospital located at 159 North 3rd street.

You are encouraged to bring any provisions you will need while you are in the shelter. Pets are permitted at the general shelter. However, you must provide a crate and food for the pet. They will be housed in a covered area behind the building.

The severe weather event we are about to go through has the potential to be one of the most severe weather outbreaks since the 1993 Super Storm.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm for all of NE Florida.